NCIS season 17 episode 13 spoilers: Palmer’s looking for help!







Much like tonight’s new episode focused in part on McGee, NCIS season 17 episode 13 is going to give another character some material who hasn’t had a spotlight in a while. This time around, we’re focusing mostly on Jimmy Palmer! Brian Deitzen is going to have a ful storyline within “Sound Off,” as the character is going to determine that he’s going to need some help.

In a way, this makes a lot of sense. Remember that he and Ducky used to work in tandem way back when and since Ducky’s role changed within NCIS, he’s been a little more alone. That can be very-much isolating, and the character is doing what he can to put his own stamp on his work. Now, he could be looking for a little more help, and there are some parts of this story that could be very much fun.

Want a few more details on what to expect here? Then take a look at the official NCIS season 17 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Sound Off” – After a body is found at an unmanned aerial vehicle testing site, the NCIS team must determine if the death was murder or an accident. Also, Palmer carefully interviews medical examiner assistant candidates, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’ve reported already that this episode will feature a guest appearance from former Switched at Birth actress Katie Leclerc, and there may actually be another new episode coming on the other side! Because of the State of the Union Address is currently set for February 4, that means we’ll probably have a repeat then. That gives CBS the flexibility to schedule more episodes in January than they would otherwise.

