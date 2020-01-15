Crisis on Infinite Earths: Grant Gustin on Ezra Miller cameo







There were a number of huge cameos that were revealed throughout Crisis on Infinite Earths, but very few were able to stay under wraps until the episodes actually aired.

Luckily, there is one that did in Ezra Miller! The movie version of The Flash managed to turn up in the final two parts of the event last night, and it’s a move that a lot of people probably did not expect at all. Mixing the two worlds is something that DC Comics has been reluctant to do, but we absolutely love that they did this here. For starters, it’s a reminder to a lot of people out there that both the TV and film versions of these characters can co-exist, which is important since there were a ton of people out there proclaiming that the movie Flash would mean the end of the TV version.

So just how secretive was this appearance from Ezra? So much so that some of the other stars of the Arrowverse didn’t know about it! In a response to Grant Gustin’s post on Instagram (see below), Melissa Benoist confirmed that she did not know that this happened. Miller’s appearance joins such other notable cameos as Tom Welling and Tom Ellis, and that’s to go along with all of the other people within the Arrowverse we’ve seen return during this event.

Now, the Crisis is over, but rest assured that there is a whole lot more story to tell. For Miller as The Flash, we simply hope that he has another opportunity to shine as this character on the big screen; just remember that how long we’ve seen this movie project stuck in limbo.

What did you think of the big Ezra Miller cameo during Crisis on Infinite Earths?

What did you think of the big Ezra Miller cameo during Crisis on Infinite Earths?

