The Flash season 6 episode 10 return date, expectations







Following tonight’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover conclusion, now feels like the right time to discuss The Flash season 6 episode 10 return date. The same goes for just about everything else we’re excited to see.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way, at least if you’re a fan of this particular series — there is no new episode of The Flash next week, or the week after. A part of this is due to The CW’s decision to wrap up Arrow with a two-hour event airing on January 28. They don’t want to bring the show back briefly, only to then take it off the air again. There’s no reason for them to make the schedule that messy.

The good news at the moment is this — you’ll see Barry Allen and the rest of the team back seemingly on Tuesday, February 4. The wait may stink, but the silver lining here is that it offers us an opportunity to see more of a consistent run of episodes for most of the month of February and March. We’re sure that there is another hiatus coming before the finale, but it may not be anywhere near as bad as in some past years.

Is there a chance that another delay could be coming down the road? We can’t fully rule that out, mostly due to the fact that the State of the Union is going to be coming on February 4. Yet, traditionally the network has not cut away from programming for that, and on some level, it may benefit them to air a new episode and capitalize on all of the people who aren’t interested in checking out the speech.

So what can we expect? The most notable news out there about the second half is that you are going to be meeting Sue Dearbon, the future Sue Dibny (at least if the show follows the comics). Meanwhile, you’re also going to have a chance to meet Eva McColloch, possibly a gender-flipped version of Evan McColloch from the comics. Maybe she becomes the Big Bad for the second half of the season, but for now we categorize in this into “too early to tell” territory.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on the future of The Flash in due time — but we’ll have more of the latest, while we wait, over at the link here.

What do you want to see on The Flash season 6 episode 10?

