This Is Us season 4 episode 10: Show EP on big Randall cliffhanger







At the end of This Is Us season 4 episode 10 on NBC Tuesday night, the producers supplied quite the big-time cliffhanger!

For some more news regarding This Is Us in video form, remember to view what we’ve got for you at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

In the closing minutes of this episode, what we saw was a mystery person in Randall’s kitchen — it’s not clear how they got there, just as it’s not clear precisely what it is that he wants. Is it a home invader? Possibly, especially since the promo referenced that this could be some sort of traumatic force from Randall’s past manifesting itself within the present.

So what went into the decision to end the story in this way? A lot of it seems to have a thing or two to do with piling on one significant life event after the next for the character. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Isaac Aptaker had to say on the subject:

We’ve seen in the first half of the season and this first episode back, Randall’s slate is getting so full and it’s just getting even fuller. Now he’s taking on his mother’s mental health issues and whatever’s going on there, and we know that that hits him so hard. That relationship is so important to him. On top of everything that’s going on with his work and his own immediate family, the pressure is just cranking up. And now he’s returned home from this emotional trip, and there’s a man standing in his kitchen. And it is going to be the straw that leads to Randall to have to re-evaluate what’s going on with his own mental health and how much he can handle.

Randall’s anxiety will be a focal point for this upcoming episode as we watch him contend with something that will feel almost impossible. Maybe him taking on this mystery figure will serve as a source of pride, but there are emotional scars that could also last and at this point, it’s hard to know where the needle will end up pointing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us, including more updates on the future

What did you think about the end of This Is Us season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around if you want some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







