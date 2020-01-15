This Is Us season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Randall takes on anxiety







Next week on NBC, This Is Us season 4 episode 11 is going to kick off what is in some ways a series of stories. The title is “A Hell of a Week: Part One,” and that’s evidence enough to know that there will be a part two. These could be focused on different characters and some of their struggles, with the first one being a big-time spotlight for Sterling K. Brown and his role as Randall Pearson.

Want some more news on This Is Us in video form? Then watch some of our latest thoughts at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and and view our show playlist. We’ll have more news then that you don’t want to miss.

We wish that we had all of these different details to share with you on the subject of what’s ahead but clearly, NBC is keeping their cards close to the vest beyond the synopsis below:

01/21/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Randall grapples with anxiety. TV-14.

While there isn’t much there, we’re expecting to see a good bit of Pamela Adlon on the show moving forward, and tied to Randall’s story. Meanwhile, we know that for Kevin, Sophia Bush will be playing someone who is close to his life. There’s no word as of yet if she is the person he’s meant to be with long-term, but it’s one possibility to think about. This Is Us will probably reveal more in terms of what’s happening with Kevin by the end of the season, and we of course need more information when it comes to Rebecca and what happens to her in the future.

Also, where are some of the characters in the future timeline? We still have a LOT of gaps to be filled in there and This Is Us will probably take its time. For now, all we know is that it’s high time for Randall to take on his anxiety. He’s been trying to push it away in the present for too long.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to This Is Us

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 4 episode 11?

Are you expecting some enormous stuff for Randall / Sterling K. Brown within this episode? Be sure to share in the comments below. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







