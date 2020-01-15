Emergence episode 12 spoilers: The two-part finale begins







Want to know what lies ahead on Emergence episode 12? Oh, let’s just say some pretty serious stuff — the beginning of the end. There is a two-part finale coming that will be stuffed full of surprises — and hopefully some answers in there, as well. There is a lot we still need to learn about Piper, but also whatever Helen intends to do once and for all.

Below, CarterMatt has the official Emergence episode 12 synopsis with some other insight on what’s to come:

“Killshot Pt. 1” – Jo makes a high-stakes deal to take down Helen and keep Piper safe. Meanwhile, Helen attempts to replicate Piper’s powers for herself, and Benny struggles to earn back Jo’s trust before it’s too late, on “Emergence,” TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

If that’s not enough for you, why not go ahead and preview episode 13? This is when these stories are going to come to a head, and we’re going to see a lot of stars align as we see characters inch ever closer to something big. There’s no guarantee if there will be absolute resolution, but we’ve got a lot of exciting stuff in tow.

For more news, check out that finale synopsis:

“Killshot Pt. 2” – Jo and Brooks are in danger, and Piper’s determined to help. With Helen’s mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late. The season finale of “Emergence” airs TUESDAY, JAN. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’d tell you to go ahead and prepare for Part 2 to be the series finale — the ratings haven’t been great so far, and the only reason why ABC may be labeling this a “season finale” is because they haven’t made it official as of yet.

