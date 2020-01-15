The Bachelor: Kelsey Weier responds to ‘champagne-gate’







On Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor, it’s fair to say that Kelsey Weier had herself a night. The craziness began when she discovered that her two-year-old bottle of champagne was used by fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. She claims that she didn’t know it belonged to someone else, and based on what we’re seeing we’re inclined to believe her. If Hannah did it on purpose, don’t you think we’d see some sort of wicked confession after the fact explaining it?

From there, things did not get a whole lot better for Kelsey as she found herself trying to make do with a different bottle of champagne, one that she drank straight from the bottle. Let’s just say that didn’t go any better. She got it all over her face and, soon after that, set herself up to become a meme for at least the next twelve months.

After going through this sort of embarrassment, the best thing to do in our mind is to just own it and try to move forward. That seems to be what Kelsey is doing, based on the post on Instagram below. She says that she’s learned quite a bit about drinking champagne after going through what she has. We feel like she really should also know a thing or two about creating drama after the fact with Hannah Ann, but she’s not there yet. The drama spilled over to the ned of the episode, and we have a hard time thinking that it’s over at the moment, either.

In the end, we’re not optimistic that Kelsey has a super-long life on the series moving forward. Typically, a good rule for contestants is to not face off against someone thought of as the favorite to win a season. For the time being, Hannah Ann is one of Peter’s favorites and we can’t imagine her going anytime soon.

What do you think about Kelsey’s response to the situation?

