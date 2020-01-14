The Bachelor spoilers: Demi Burnett returns; Peter’s final rose drama







Tonight’s new episode of The Bachelor brought to the table a Rose Ceremony, but most notable the date after the fact. Victoria F. got a little bit insecure, and then we had the continuation of the Hannah Ann versus Kelsey drama from earlier on in the night.

So what is coming up on episode 3? Well, for starters, you’re going to be seeing the continuation of the great Kelsey vs. Hannah Ann feud. There will be questions over integrity, tears, and then also apparently the biggest pillow fight ever. Who’s the host for it? Think in terms of none other than Demi Burnett.

Beyond the return of Demi, though, the promo for what’s coming up next teased the end of the season — something that is going to feature one of the most dramatic endings that we’ve seen. There is going to be some late-breaking news surrounding the final rose ceremony and it may make it so that there isn’t a rose ceremony at all. We keep getting these glimpses of Peter’s mom saying to bring someone home … but who is it? It does feel clear that Peter does have someone he cares about more than anybody else, but is there something that gets in the way of that?

This may legitimately be the most exciting end to a Bachelor season in quite some time, and because the producers think it’s going to remain unspoiled, that gives them a chance to have a little more flexibility in curating the ending than they once did. It also means that they can hype it more.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

