FBI season 2 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Payback,’ revenge, and tough calls

FBIFBI season 2 episode 13 is arriving on CBS next week, and this is an episode where there are a lot of things the producers are going to be taking on. You’re going to have of course another case, but it’s one with a different sort of stakes than usual. It involves the bureau itself in some ways, or at least a prolific agent from the past. There’s a kidnapping that will force some tough decisions, and also some personal stories mixed in, as well.

This episode should be representative in a lot of ways to what FBI season 2 has been about so far — tough, important cases that also allow the main characters to shine as people. The best episodes of this show are the ones that offer up a panoramic view that goes beyond just fighting crime.

Below, CarterMatt has the full FBI season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“Payback” – When the son of a well-known retired FBI agent is taken just blocks from their home in what appears to be a revenge kidnapping, the team must uncover if it’s tied to the agent’s past or trouble the son has gotten into on his own. Also, Isobel must make a hard call when information from the past comes to light, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what lies beyond this episode? Be prepared for a lot more FBI as CBS continues to structure their schedule in order to promote the Most Wanted spin-off show. It makes sense to have a run of episodes in January to get the spin-off of to a good start. Also, there’s going to be a short hiatus in early February for the State of the Union, most likely — you have to get in as many new episodes as you can now! Let’s just hope that this one doesn’t send Isobel down a dark path that defines her immediate future.

Related News Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to FBI!

What do you want to see on FBI season 2 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!