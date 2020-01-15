FBI season 2 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Payback,’ revenge, and tough calls







FBI season 2 episode 13 is arriving on CBS next week, and this is an episode where there are a lot of things the producers are going to be taking on. You’re going to have of course another case, but it’s one with a different sort of stakes than usual. It involves the bureau itself in some ways, or at least a prolific agent from the past. There’s a kidnapping that will force some tough decisions, and also some personal stories mixed in, as well.

This episode should be representative in a lot of ways to what FBI season 2 has been about so far — tough, important cases that also allow the main characters to shine as people. The best episodes of this show are the ones that offer up a panoramic view that goes beyond just fighting crime.

Below, CarterMatt has the full FBI season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“Payback” – When the son of a well-known retired FBI agent is taken just blocks from their home in what appears to be a revenge kidnapping, the team must uncover if it’s tied to the agent’s past or trouble the son has gotten into on his own. Also, Isobel must make a hard call when information from the past comes to light, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what lies beyond this episode? Be prepared for a lot more FBI as CBS continues to structure their schedule in order to promote the Most Wanted spin-off show. It makes sense to have a run of episodes in January to get the spin-off of to a good start. Also, there’s going to be a short hiatus in early February for the State of the Union, most likely — you have to get in as many new episodes as you can now! Let’s just hope that this one doesn’t send Isobel down a dark path that defines her immediate future.

