Arrow season 8 episode 9 spoilers: The spin-off pilot!







Next week, Arrow season 8 episode 9 is going to come onto The CW, and it feels more than fair already to say that this is going to feel different. It’s an episode of the show that may not feature Oliver Queen at all. Instead, it’s going to be the backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, the much-discussed spin-off that could air on the network in the 2020-21 season.

At the moment, we should note that there is no confirmed future for this spin-off — The CW did pick up Superman & Lois earlier today, but they’re still waiting to see what viewers think about this series featuring Katherina McNamara, Juliana Harkavy, and Katie Cassidy. We’re moving towards the future and seeing what the latest iteration of Star City looks like. It’s a risky gamble doing a whole show set in the future, but it’s a fun thing to think about.

Want to get some more news all about the series and what could be coming? Then take a look at the Arrow season 8 episode 9 synopsis:

STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama (#809). Original airdate 1/21/2020.

As for what you should know about the series beyond this, January 28 is going to be the key finale event! You will have a chance to see the big “Hitting the Bullseye” interview special, and then after that the emotional Arrow series finale. That’s the conclusion to the flagship Arrowverse show and without, nothing else within this big, crazy world would be possible.

