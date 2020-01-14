Outlander season 5: See new Fraser family photo, BTS video!







Today, Starz is releasing more of the goods when it comes to Outlander, and it includes an incredible new photo!

If you look above, you can see Jamie, Claire, Roger, and Brianna joined by two other characters who we haven’t seen a lot of so far in promotional material — Fergus and Marsali! We know that Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy are set to have substantial roles in season 5 as the two characters move their family to Fraser’s Ridge, making it feel like more of a community than ever before. This image is a nice reminder of the family, in addition to the life that will be built there at Fraser’s Ridge. The Big House will be a big part of the story, as will seeing just how all of these characters evolve and deal with the changing times.

For some more discussion on that very subject, take a look at what’s in the video below! There, you can check out what Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and many others have to say about what is poised to be a very strong season. Because the show doesn’t have a new setting to sell this time around, the story becomes so much more about the characters and the circumstances they face. The threat of war is very much central to much of that. The Revolutionary War is coming, and three of the characters in Claire, Roger, and Bree know quite a bit about it already. Yet, there’s a difference between having knowledge and using it to play God. There are a lot of key decisions that need to be made, and that includes Murtagh and how to handle Governor Tryon’s mandate.

Outlander season 5 premieres on Starz come February 16; be prepared for a season that is action-packed, romantic, and very much emotional. Basically, everything that you love about this series already.

We only need one word to describe this photo of the Frasers though: INCREDIBLE. 😍 #Outlander pic.twitter.com/4rci0tAasK — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 14, 2020

