The Resident season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Is Conrad back at Chastain?







Next week’s The Resident season 3 episode 13 carries with it the title of “How Conrad Gets His Groove Back,” and isn’t there some cool stuff to go along with that? We’re already in a position where we have to believe so! We know that Matt Czuchry’s character will be back at Chastain but, with that being said, there’s no guarantee that he is actually going to stay there. Be prepared to see some craziness with that, given that it doesn’t seem as though Logan Kim is going to be altogether happy to see him.

Want some other details on what’s next, including some more conflict for some other characters and a personal crisis for Nic? Then be sure to check out the full The Resident season 3 episode 21 synopsis below:

Upon meeting with a high-profile soccer player suffering from mysterious symptoms, Conrad ends up back at Chastain and faces an angry Logan Kim (guest star Rob Yang). When Bell and the Raptor come up empty-handed in regard to a diagnosis, the doctors take note on how talented Conrad truly is. Nic springs into action when she notices Kyle falling into a deep depression and fears he could be suicidal. Meanwhile, Devon butts heads with Irving (guest star Tasso Feldman) over patient space and Mina realizes she has become attached to baby Michelle in the all-new “How Conrad Gets His Groove Back” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-313) (TV-14 L, V)

One of the things that The Resident has done a good job with over time is making sure that these are characters who are fluid and evolve with each passing day — the version of Mina we’re seeing now, for example, isn’t the same version that we saw in the pilot. What will come out of the bond that she forms with Michelle? Meanwhile, if Nic can help Kyle, will the two be able to form a different sort of bond? It’s clear already that the two have a very-different relationship than they did at the start of the series, and we’re excited to see that change once again.

