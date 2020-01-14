Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Method Man casting official







Today while at TCA, the folks over at Starz were kind enough to hand out some more details on Power Book II: Ghost, at least in terms of another casting.

The image above is your first look at Method Man, who has been brought on board the series in in the major role of Davis Maclean. He’s a “sharp, highly motivated” attorney, and the official character description goes as follows:

Brilliant, ethically challenged, and with a few secrets of his own ‘Davis’ is drawn into our world on multiple axes, a world riddled with murder and drugs, where the only thing he’s really addicted to is winning.

There are a few other little things in here to note, as well. Take, for example, that Mary J. Blige’s character is (per Deadline) responsible for running the underworld of New York City. Basically, she’s some sort of crime boss. Davis may be “attracted” to this world in some way, but have a few different secrets that could hold him back and/or hurt him.

It’s likely that some more details about Book II will come out over the next few weeks, with the show itself being a possible source of some teases. The first look above of Method Man’s character does give us a sense that we’re not looking solely at some prequel, as it was once suggested — the style feels modern, though there is also a timeless quality to a suit and tie. This show could be a prequel, a sequel, or a little bit of both — the rumors around Michael Rainey Jr.’s involvement do raise a whole lot of questions.

As of right now, Power is slated to end on Sunday, February 9. There is no evidence that the show is going to run on the 2nd opposite the Super Bowl, so you are going to have to wait a little bit longer to get to learn, once and for all, who shot Ghost and what is coming up after the fact.

What do you want to see from Method Man on Power Book II: Ghost?

