The Bachelor, The Good Doctor, and Manifest ratings slide







Last night was the second Monday of the new year, and we anticipated some significant ratings drops going into it. Why? Go ahead and blame the presence of the NCAA Championship Game for it, in part. This was one of the most competitive nights of the year, and we have a feeling that it’s a reason for a lot of different drops across the board.

The important thing to remember when you look at a lot of these numbers is that there are many more opportunities for improvement down the line. The true test of these shows’ numbers will be how they recover next week.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s get to reporting some of the numbers.

The Bachelor – The Peter Weber-led reality series ended up generating a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and while the decline is noticeable, it’s not anywhere near as catastrophic as it could’ve been. Kudos to producers for setting up a great cliffhanger at the end of the story.

The Good Doctor – We were curious to see just how well the Freddie Highmore series would perform, especially since it was airing opposite some of the biggest parts of the game and it was the first episode after a long hiatus. It ended up posting a 0.8 rating in the demo and over five million viewers. That’s a solid return for the series, all things considered, especially since it now has Manifest as competition.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions – This was one of the larger drops of the night, as it went down to a 1.0 rating — pretty much an unheard-of number for this franchise. What’s the reason for it? Maybe it was college football, franchise fatigue, the Gabrielle Union dismissal, the talent pool, or the decision of Howie Mandel last week. Maybe all of the above.

Manifest – Finally, the NBC series lost over 20% of its premiere audience to post a 0.7 rating. This could have been worse, all things considered, and it won’t matter as much if it improves to a 0.8 next week.

