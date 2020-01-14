Manifest season 2 episode 3 promo: Who took Zeke? New mystery







Leading into Manifest season 2 episode 3, it’s clear already that the writers have a new mystery they are ready for us to check out! This time around, it revolves around the character of Zeke … and also the fact that he is not where you think that he is.

In the promo below, you can see that mystery play out in dramatic fashion as Michaela immediately scrambles. What we know is that whoever has him is clearly out to do some stuff to him — stuff that could be of the super-dangerous persuasion. He’s not able to establish all of the connections that he needs and he seems to suddenly realize the error of some of his ways. There’s a mystery that he and Michaela are both needing to unlock, but getting to the finish line is quite a challenge.

It’s not entirely clear if this mystery is going to be resolved over the course of the hour, but there should still be some drama in seeing how we get there.

Want a few more details on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the official Manifest season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

The Stone Family struggles to unlock their mysterious wave of frightening 828 callings, while the person who may be key to solving them is trapped behind bars. Meanwhile, a shocking and disturbing incident leads Grace to suspect a local mom is in danger. Guest starring Susan Pourfar, Erika Chase and Ed Herbstman.

Judging from that and that alone, isn’t it clear that Grace is going to be forced to deal with some sort of Callings? Consider this a great way to set the tone for some infinitely exciting stuff the rest of the season for her — though we wonder what happens when the baby is born.

