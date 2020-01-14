Supergirl season 5 episode 10 spoilers: New Meaghan Rath photo!







Supergirl season 5 episode 11 is going to be an exciting hour for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the fact that it will be one of the first Arrowverse shows coming out of Crisis on Infinite Earths. To go along with that, it’s also going to feature variations of Brainiac-5, including a female one played by Meaghan Rath!

In a lot of ways, it’s incredible how Jesse Rath’s sister got to join him on the show’s set in the first place. While he works as Brainy in Vancouver, she works out in Hawaii on some new episodes of Hawaii Five-0. It’s a fun little occasion to see the two of them around each other here, especially with Meaghan playing a role that is so close to what Jesse plays already.

One of the goals that we imagine Supergirl has entering this episode is working to set up what the world looks like after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover again. To go along with that, you have a story that may be reasonably self-contained. This is called “The Bottle Episode,” and that expression in itself is a nod to a classic TV convention — an episode where the bulk of the action is set in a single place. It’s possible that this is a misdirect, but it’s definitely something that is on her mind among a number of other things. Take, for example, learning a little bit more about who the next Big Bad is going to be. Could we get some clues here?

In the end, we’re exciting to dive back into the world of Supergirl — and the rest of the Arrowverse at the same time. Hopefully, this episode will be a foundation for a lot of great stuff coming across the board. (Also, we wouldn’t be mad if it sets the stage for Rath to come back at some point.)

