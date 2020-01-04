Supergirl season 5 episode 10 spoilers: First ‘The Bottle Episode’ details







Supergirl season 5 episode 10 is entitled “The Bottle Episode,” and that is about as meta as a superhero show can be. For those who are not altogether familiar with the term, a “bottle episode” typically refers to an hour of television that is set almost exclusively in the same place. These are incredible writing challenges, mostly because you have to rely almost solely on dialogue in order to deliver the goods rather than big action sequences.

Given just how broad and big-budget the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover proved itself to be, it makes some sense that Supergirl would go in a slightly different direction when it comes back on January 19. (Odds are, you’ll get a couple of episodes in January and then another hiatus leading up to a Super Bowl hiatus.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supergirl season 5 episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#510).

Unfortunately, this is not the most informative synopsis in the world, though it is nice to get some confirmation as to when Meaghan Rath is going to be appearing. That’s been in the works for a while, given that Jesse Rath is a part of the show already. (Meaghan will be playing a female Brainiac-5, provided that some early reports turn out to be 100% accurate.

Beyond this episode, there are plenty of mysteries in general all about the second half of the season. Think a little bit about who some of the final villains are going to be for the season and just how many familiar faces from the past we’re going to have a chance to see. The hardest problem that all of the Arrowverse shows are going to have is simply this: Trying to find a way to match the hype/enthusiasm drawn by the crossover. It’s hard to match that level of excitement or drama.

