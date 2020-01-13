Wynonna Earp season 4 photo: Take a look at the table read!







Today is truly a great day within the Wynonna Earp world — after all, the first season 4 table read has taken place!

If you look below via the show’s official Twitter, you can see some of the show’s cast back together in order to kick off production for all-new episodes. The series is supposedly set to premiere on Syfy this summer, and we have a feeling that there will be a lot of excitement in there. Think in terms of action, sure, but also drama, adventure, and a whole lot more. We’re also sure that there will be a few nods to the #FightForWynonna movement that happened over the course of the past year. It’s been a long, tumultuous-at-times ride, but we’re glad to make it to this point.

Oh, and there is one other reminder in this photo that Melanie Scrofano is set to take on the role of director. That’s something she’s been preparing for and we feel like she’s going to bring a lot to it. We’re excited for her episode! With that being said, we’re equally excited in order to see more of Wayhaught, what’s happening next for Doc, some of the new threats, and the creativity of the writers.

This entire production period will almost certainly feel like a celebration — it’s a tribute to everyone who fought so hard to bring the show back, and you can’t take a single day of it for granted. This was one of the craziest situations we’ve seen in the TV world but, when you consider the passion of the fans, it was hard to imagine a scenario in which things didn’t work out one way or another. It was always possible, sure, but we felt like passion and fandom was going to win out.

Hopefully, over the rest of the winter/spring we’re going to get a chance to see and hear a little bit more about what lies ahead. It may take a while, but we’re fine being patient now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Wynonna Earp season 4?

