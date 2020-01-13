Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Succession, Watchmen, Fleabag top winners







Tonight, the Critics’ Choice Awards aired on The CW and through a pretty lengthy telecast, we had a chance to see a number of great winners. Critics were rather diverse in their opinions leading up to the ceremony, but what was somewhat surprising in the aftermath was this — the fact that so many of the winners came from a handful of shows, mostly on either premium cable or streaming. Succession, Watchmen, and Fleabag received a number of trophies across categories, but there were wins for some other deserving programs including When They See Us and El Camino.

Below, you can check out some of the winners (bolded within their categories), with some assorted insight throughout.

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Who would’ve imagined Succession moving beyond a cult favorite in just one year’s time?

Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Ironically, Watchmen may just end up being a limited series — there is no word as of yet on a season 2.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Asante Blackk, This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen (HBO)

The most surprising thing to us is that Crudup is the winner when he wasn’t one of the three most-famous actors on this show. None of the others were nominated.

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins, The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos, Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon, The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Clearly, Amazon and HBO are the big winners from the comedy category and it isn’t even close.

Best Limited Series

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Best TV Movie

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon Prime)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Limited Series/Movie Actor

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)

Limited Series/Movie Actress

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney, Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey, Years and Years (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson, Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Hey look — a talk-show category John Oliver did not win!

Best Animated Show

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon Prime)

Best Comedy Special

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

It is somewhat weird that the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special is in this same category — isn’t it almost a little tricky for the stand-up comedians to have a chance?

What do you think about the Critics’ Choice Awards winners?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: Critics’ Choice.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







