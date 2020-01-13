





Tonight’s Shameless season 10 episode carried with it a lot of chaos — but also a victory for Ian and Mickey. After all, the two of them are engaged! That’s the great news, but then there’s also this: Is Jeremy Allen White leaving the show?

Over the course of tonight’s episode, Lip found himself in a position where he, Tami, and Fred could all move up to Milwaukee thanks largely to a home there that Tami’s family was offering to the three of them. This was an opportunity for Lip to fundamentally have something that he never has before, and that is some sort of genuine stability. He could have a place with the woman he loves and have something akin to a normal life.

Yet, there is this question worth wondering to go along with that — is it possible that Lip has no idea what a normal life looks like? He’s gone through constantly-terrible stuff for most of it and has been forced to deal with so much struggle. He’s also a recovering addict and while his life at present is far from perfect, it works for him. It’s enough to make you wonder if he’s going to figure out not only how to leave his job, but how to function without his family all around.

If there is some good news for White’s future on the show, it’s this — Lip promised that he would still be around on some weekends and holidays if he moves. This isn’t one of those situations where he won’t be around the Gallaghers. (It’s not Fiona 2.0.) Also, there is no guarantee at the moment that he will even complete the move given that there are two episodes left and that opens the door for a chance at a number of different things to happen. He could change his mind, get a promotion of sorts in Chicago, or Tami could even decide that she doesn’t want to make the move.

In the end, there’s a lot for Lip to think about. (Just know that there is no word that White is leaving the show — nothing has been announced to date.) Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey get to plan a wedding and we’re insanely curious what that is going to look like. Probably gloriously messy and everything we love about these characters.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next new episode of Shameless

What do you think will happen next on Shameless season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







