NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13: Is Callen looking for Anna?







Tonight, NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 13 featured a pretty important episode — or so we imagined. This was the final episode before a month-long hiatus and there was some ground to cover in "High Society."

Within this episode, we saw Kensi Blye undercover as a model, Deeks becoming his own version of a masked DJ, and the return of Moon Bloodgood as Katherine Casillas. We’ll say that aesthetically, this was one of the cooler episodes of the season … but we were also looking for something a little bit deeper. We wanted to get a sense of what some sort of stories that will be lasting beyond just a couple of weeks. (It does feel like Casillas is being set up as a possible Sam love interest — we’ve been down this road before, but she gave him her personal phone number near the end of the episode.)

One of the more personal moments of this episode came courtesy of Deeks’ mother, who made it clear that she’s at a strange crossroads in her life. She’s trying to figure out a sense of purpose for herself, one that apparently goes beyond just hanging out with her son and daughter-in-law while in Prague.

Then, there’s Callen proclaiming that he wants to continue searching for Anna. He made that clear in a discussion that he had with Deeks early on in the episode, and in the closing seconds, he started more of his own independent research into Anna behind the scenes. He found what appeared to be an Interpol red notice on her — which is at least enough of a carrot for us to stay excited about for now. The fact that NCIS: Los Angeles does continue to bring up Callen/Anna should be at least some of the evidence that you need that there are plenty of plans for big stuff soon.

