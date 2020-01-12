NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 return date hopes on CBS







Interested in learning the NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 return date on CBS? We’ve got some more speculation within this piece!

If you haven’t heard, next week the network is going to take the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series off the air — and for a very simple reason. Because next week is the NFC Championship Game, CBS doesn’t want to compete with that. Meanwhile, the week after is the Grammys, the week after is the Super Bowl, and the week after that is the Oscars. Basically, what we’re trying to spell out for you here is that there is a long time to go until the show is back — all signs point to the return date being February 16. This hiatus is something that happens on more or less an annual basis.

So what sort of stories can you expect when the show does come back on the air? A lot of it could have to do with Callen, given that the writers seem to be setting up something big with Anna. Meanwhile, for Kensi and Deeks we’re going to see them try their best to plan for their future, while Sam also works in order to prepare himself for the future of the NCIS field office. There are questions aplenty already in regards to Hetty’s future and we have to prepare for something more. We don’t want to imagine the show without her, but that’s one possibility that we have to think about for the time being.

We do still have a really sizable chunk of the story left this season — think in terms of 11 episodes! That’s a chance to get some more insight as to where certain characters are, let alone where they could be ending up down the road. There’s a reason for a lot of excitement, and we have to hope that there will be a season 12 renewal mixed in here.

One more thing to be aware of — when NCIS: Los Angeles returns, it will be paired with NCIS: New Orleans in its new timeslot Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

