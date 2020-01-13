God Friended Me season 2 episode 12: The Queen of Hearts mystery







Tonight, God Friended Me season 2 episode 12 delivered one of the biggest events of the season. After all, we’re talking about Arthur and Trish’s wedding!

Yet, underneath this ceremony were a number of other huge questions, with the principal one being whether or not Alfonse Jeffries is the person behind the God Account. While the God Squad first met him, it was clear that he knew a lot about the account. He was a big fan of the podcast, but the problem here is that it’s hard to find the right way in order to have this conversation amidst a romantic spectacle.

Also, there were so many other things going on at the same time, whether it be trying to help Trish’s daughter Julia or also learning the devastating news that Ali had cancer. This led to Miles proclaiming that he wanted to be the prophet for the God Account, provided of course that there would be a way in order to make his sister better. He was even willing to give up on love if that meant an opportunity for her to heal.

Unfortunately, the bad news is this: Alfonse confirmed at the end of the episode that he was not behind the God Account. Instead, the hacker who did said hacking left behind a simple clue: A Queen of Hearts card. There’s no validation at the moment that the hacker is running the God Account, but it’s the only clue that the team has at the moment. The significance here may be that the Queen = his sister. Maybe the hacker is relating it to Ali, or Miles did himself with that photo in the closing seconds.

With that, the search for the God Account continues … and it may take some time still to get some answers. Still, this is a ride we’re enjoying being on!

