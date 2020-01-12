God Friended Me season 2 episode 13 return date hopes on CBS







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning now the God Friended Me season 2 episode 13 return date? Consider this article your source for some early speculation.

Let’s kick this article off with some of the bad news — you’re going to be waiting for a long time in order to see what’s next. Because of the NFL and some various awards shows (think in terms of the Grammys or the Oscars), there is no new episode of the CBS series for the next few weeks. The likely return date is going to be on Sunday, February 16, and there will be likely a run of episodes from that date onward.

So what sort of stories should we expect to see when God Friended Me returns? A big part of the story right now has revolved around learning a little bit more about the God Account, and that could very well continue — with the same thing being said for the relationship between Miles and Cara, otherwise known as the core of the show. They are the foundation and just about everything that happens, and no matter what happens with the God Account, the journey very much matters. We don’t foresee there being too many answers coming beyond what we know now.

Given that there are so many episodes still to go this season, we have to go ahead and think that there are possibilities aplenty in order to move things in new directions. We may think we know a few things about this show right now, only for them to flip completely on its head in a matter of installments down the road.

One more thing to note — when God Friended Me returns, it’s going to be a part of a lineup change! The series will be put on still before NCIS: Los Angeles, but the two series will be followed up by NCIS: New Orleans in its new timeslot.

