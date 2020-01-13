The Bachelor spoilers: Chris Harrison on shocking Peter Weber ending







As we dive deeper and deeper into The Bachelor, it’s pretty clear that the ending is going to be legendary. How in the world could it not be? We’re gearing up for a conclusion to the story like no other, one where Peter Weber may be faced with some unprecedented challenges.

Of course, trying to get details on this in advance is no easy challenge. Speaking in a new interview with Us Weekly, here is some of what host Chris Harrison had to say about the conclusion of the season:

“It’s a very dramatic start, as they say, but it always is! You look at [Colton’s season] and that was crazy for how it went down. [Hannah Brown’s] season was crazy, in a totally different way. Now [Peter Weber’s] season is unpredictable and riveting in another way and we don’t see it coming … [The ending is] something that the producers didn’t know about, it’s something Peter and I didn’t know about.”

What we know about Peter’s ending at the moment is simply this: It’s not a typical conclusion to a season. There are a lot of different surprises that will be sprinkled in, and it’s possible the final result may be ongoing. It definitely feels as though there won’t be a typical Final Rose Ceremony, if nothing else.

Of course, a lot of this is going to be leading to conspiracy theories aplenty as to whether or not Peter could end up with Hannah Brown. Do we think that this is going to happen? Probably not, but we definitely think people will be talking about for that over the course of the next several months.

How do you think that Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor could end?

How do you think that Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor could end?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

