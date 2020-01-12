Bless the Harts season 2 premiere date hopes over on Fox







Want to know the Bless the Harts season 2 premiere date hopes over at Fox? This article is your source for some early insight!

Let’s go ahead and share the following news with you first, in the event that you haven’t heard it before: There will be a season 2 of Bless the Harts coming up on Fox down the road. This was one of the first show confirmed for the new season, and we think that a lot of it comes from Fox showing a lot of faith in the top-level cast and creative team to bring more laughs. Here’s what Fox Entertainment head Michael Thorn had to say at the time:

“Bless the Harts is an incredibly sharp, yet sweet, series that complements the Fox Animation Domination block perfectly … It simply doesn’t get much better than having a comedy anchored by talent like Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Kumail Nanjiani. We want to thank creator and executive producer Emily Spivey, whose unique voice and personal experience brought this family to life, as well as executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and our partners at 20th Century Fox Television. We are thrilled to watch the Hart family experience more adventures, mishaps and boxed wine for another amazing season.”

To date, Bless the Harts has averaged a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 2 million viewers. While not sensational ratings, the show skewing so young is probably one of the reasons why Fox was intrigued to bring it back.

Let’s get now to the potential premiere date — more than likely, we are going to have a chance to see Bless the Harts back on the air this September or October. You don’t want to keep it off the air so long that viewers forget about it. However, if Fox thinks they have a new animated comedy they think is absolutely killer, it could be delayed a little bit later. There’s still some flux there, but we wouldn’t expect it back until September at the latest. (The fate of the series should be revealed when we get around to upfronts this May.)

