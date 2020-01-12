Outlander star Sam Heughan presenting at 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards







Excited to see Sam Heughan on television again? Then there’s an opportunity to do just that at the Critics’ Choice Awards!

In a post on Twitter earlier today, Starz’s official PR Twitter confirmed that Sam will be there in order to present the Best Acting Ensemble Award. The show is going to be broadcast live on The CW starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time — note the start time, given that it is earlier than most other awards shows. This is a show that has been kind to Sam in the past, as he has received an Acting in a Drama Series nomination previously. (Outlander was not the recipient of much love in 2020, but there were only a tiny handful of episodes that aired in 2019.)

In general, we do feel like the Critics’ Choice Awards do an outstanding job of recognizing a wide array of quality shows. For starters, they have a large pool of prospective nominees to compensate for the fact that there are so many shows on the air. Also, the voters tend to be extremely up-to-speed with some of the best programming out there and it’s recognized in turn.

Could there be some more good news coming the direction of Outlander in 2021? There’s a reasonably good chance of it given that the entirety of season 5 is going to be airing in the calendar year 2020. That means that all of the episodes will be eligible and that should give critics a chance to celebrate everything that the producers put out there. Signs already suggest that we’re in for one of the most intense batch of episodes so far, one where Jamie finds himself at the center of a struggle that could impact his family and his future. Does he help Murtagh at the expense of his deal with the British? Or, does he side with the British and betray his longtime friend?

TONIGHT! @SamHeughan is presenting the Best Acting Ensemble awards at the #CriticsChoice Awards, LIVE on @TheCW at 7PM ET/PT! pic.twitter.com/eG7kqUnVvO — STARZ PR (@STARZPR) January 12, 2020

