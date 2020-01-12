Doctor Who season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Nikola Tesla arrives







Next week on Doctor Who season 12 episode 4, be prepared for a combination of history and sci-fi — much of what this show does best. This is an episode revolving in part around Mikola Tesla, who has himself a plant near Niagara Falls. There’s a lot of trouble that comes out of nowhere, and much of it has a thing or two to do with potential Martian involvement.

CarterMatt has the full Doctor Who season 12 episode 4 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming:

It is 1903 and on the edge of Niagara Falls, something is wrong at Nikola Tesla’s generator plant, where someone – or something – is sabotaging the maverick inventor’s work. Has Tesla really received a message from Mars? And where does his great rival Thomas Edison fit into these events? The Doctor and her companions Yaz, Ryan and Graham must join forces with one of history’s greatest minds to save both him and planet Earth. Guest starring Goran Visnjic, Robert Glenister and Anjli Mohindra.

We’ll admit that from a guest-star perspective alone, Visnjic’s presence alone is enough to have us very-much excited. He was great on Timeless, and it’s kind of funny that within this episode there are some through-lines that are kind of similar to Rittenhouse, the evil organization that existed at the center of the NBC show. (Granted, Rittenhouse wasn’t involved in any alien activity.)

This episode should be fun! While it may not have that much do with some of the series’ larger mysteries, there should be a good bit to like here from start to finish. There’s also still time this season to highlight some other parts of the story, including the timeless child.

Next time on #DoctorWho… 1903. Who or what is sabotaging Nikola Tesla’s generator plant at Niagara Falls? And has this maverick inventor really received a message from Mars? pic.twitter.com/0nuga26Cxd — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 12, 2020

