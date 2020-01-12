The Resident season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Are Cain, Red Rock at odds?







One of the more curious aspects to The Resident season 3 so far is seeing the institution known as Red Rock wreck some havoc. At the moment, it’s definitely done this in a wide array of ways. Take, for example, seeing what has transpired when it comes to Conrad losing his job. Meanwhile, there is also the situation with Dr. Bell worth thinking about for the time being. This is a company that means business, and has no problem throwing its weight around in order to cause a little bit of chaos.

To date, though, we’ve seen one thing when it comes to Red Rock — they’ve had an ally of sorts in Barrett Cain, who has done whatever he can to do their bidding and be an ambassador-of-sorts for the company.

So what happens when that relationship falls apart? Well, there could be some warning sides that are present in the upcoming January 28 episode entitled “The Flea.” For a few more details, be sure to view the official The Resident season 3 episode 14 synopsis below for more insight:

Cain feels disrespected by Logan Kim when he is left out of a major decision regarding Conrad. Meanwhile, the doctors work together to try to save the lives of two big Red Rock donors who were involved in a jet skiing accident. Then, Irving and Devon realize that three of their patients, all with different symptoms, could actually be triggered by the same thing. Also, Bell’s supplement company proves to be more lucrative than anyone anticipated, but an unexpected snag could put it in jeopardy in the all-new “The Flea” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-314) (TV-14 D, L, V)

This should prove itself to be a really intense episode, but one that could also feature a few different moments of hope at the same time. With Conrad, we’re sure that eventually, he will find a way to inch closer to being a part of Chastain again. There are some more bumps in the road for him, Nic, and others, but we’re sure the Red Rock storyline will have more stability by the time we reach the end.

