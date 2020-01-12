Power season 6 episode 12: Did Paz shoot Ghost?







Tonight, Power season 6 episode 12 brought us a story entitled “He Always Wins,” one that had revenge top of mind throughout. Was it possible that we could lose another character over the course of the hour? We couldn’t rule that out — of course, we couldn’t rule just about anything out. This is a show that has a tendency to deliver one big shock after the next, and they did that last week in a big way with Dre’s death.

So did Paz kill Ghost? We had the gun (Angela’s gun, no less), and she went to Truth and had the perfect opportunity to put a bullet in him. Yet, he didn’t do it at the same time that other people tried to shoot Ghost. That part of the story has been ripe with some trickery and a few different surprises.

Paz didn’t kill Ghost, but there are still a number of other questions floating around out there. For example, did Tasha do it? We know that both she and Saxe are alive at the end of the episode, given that Tasha was able to tell Paz the truth about Tommy killing Angela. It was enough to encourage her to take the money that Ghost left her in the will, and enough to visit Tommy at the end of the episode. Yet, in the closing seconds she visited his place, only to realize soon after that he wasn’t there. The place was empty, and she still doesn’t have any of the justice that she wants.

Ultimately, there are mysteries aplenty still out there — but it does not appear that Angela’s gun was the murder weapon, despite a number of the rumors that were out there. Whoever is responsible for Ghost’s death, they are still very much out there.

