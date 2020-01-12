Ray Donovan season 7 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Is Ray learning the truth?







If you are curious to get more news on Ray Donovan season 7 episode 10? It’s a pivotal episode, and one stuffed full of answers. Ray could finally learn a few valuable truths all about Bridget and, by the end of the episode, figure out what exactly what it is that he wants to do from there. It’s one step after the next, and we don’t imagine that anything within the world of Ray Donovan is going to be easy. There’s a lot of aftermath that some of these characters are almost always going to be forced to take on.

This upcoming episode (the big season 7 finale — there are only ten episodes this season) carries with it the title of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” which is the sort of thing that feels better suited for a romantic comedy that necessarily something within the world of the Showtime series. There are a few more twists and turns coming up, and Ray could find himself in mortal danger by the time we get around to the end of it. We’re already anticipating a cliffhanger — and it’s hard to imagine a different sort of ending playing out at the end of this.

Below, CarterMatt offers up the full Ray Donovan season 7 episode 10 synopsis with some other information on what lies ahead:

Ray finally learns the truth about his sister Bridget’s death; Terry reckons with the death of a friend and his own mortality; Mickey’s quest for the money he’s owed leads to a deadly face-off between the Sullivans and the Donovans.

Is this going to be an episode where Mickey finally gets what is coming his way? We have a hard time thinking that he’ll be leaving the world of Ray Donovan at this point, but if he does, it makes sense that it will be in the finale.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ray Donovan right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Ray Donovan season 7 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







