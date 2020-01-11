Last Man Standing season 8 episode 8 spoilers: Wedding day fears







Last Man Standing season 8 episode 8 definitely looks to be an episode to be remembered on Fox. After all, you don’t see situations all that often where there is potential for wedding-day disaster! Yet, that looks to be the main focus of “Romancing the Stone,” an hour that will bring back Susan Sullivan as Vanessa’s mom and also an episode where there could be some serious trouble in paradise. As a matter of fact, there are questions as to whether or not pair’s nuptials could crumble into ruin.

Want to get some more news on what this trouble could be? Then be sure to check out the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 8 synopsis below:

Vanessa learns a secret that she thinks will ruin Ed and Bonnie’s (guest star Susan Sullivan) wedding day in the all-new “Romancing the Stone” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 30 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-808) (TV-PG D, L)

So what will Vanessa do with this secret? That’s going to be the central struggle of this episode, given that she may be worried about ruffling some feathers. Yet, we’re sure you’ve heard the classic expression “the truth will set you free” many times over. That could be a central component to this story, since getting the news out there may free herself, and also allow Ed and Bonnie to get through whatever problem they could face because of it. There’s no confirmed resolution to this storyline at the moment; just a lot of stuff to think about.

This is the final episode airing in January, and what a month it will be for the show! When you think about it, more than a third of the season 8 order will have aired in the month, and that’s after more than half a year off the air. Consider this Tim Allen and the cast trying to make up for lost time to the best of their ability.

