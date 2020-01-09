Last Man Standing season 8 episode 5, 6 spoilers: Bill Engvall is back!







Want to know what’s coming up on Last Man Standing season 8 episode 5 … and episode 8 to go along with that? There is a full hour of comedy coming in just seven days, and this is going to be the final week (at least for now) that we’re going to have that. Starting on January 23, the show is going to shift back to a half-hour format.

So with this being the final one-hour block, it seems like the Tim Allen comedy is going to be swinging for the fences. With that in mind, we’re going to be seeing a guest appearance from Bill Engvall in the oh-so-familiar role of Reverend Paul. He’s going to present Kyle with an offer, and he’s going to have a lot to think about after the fact.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 5 and 6 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Mike debates what to get Vanessa for a business anniversary gift. Meanwhile, Kristin and Mandy try to get out of Kyle’s Outdoor Man HR Orientation. Then, Mike challenges a higher power when he tries to convince Kyle to take a promotion in the HR dept. versus Rev. Paul’s (guest star Bill Engvall) offer to join the ministry full-time. Also, Vanessa is secretly obsessed with Jen’s new video game in the all-new “The Office / Mysterious Ways” one-hour episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-806/805) (TV-PG D, L)

To us, the part of the story that we’re the most exciting to see is what happens with Vanessa and Jen’s game. After all, it just feels like this is the sort of thing that is over-the-top and also kind of true to life. We know that this does happen sometimes! Someone is cynical about a game and then, after the fact, they end up getting hooked on it! There is a little bit of comedic potential there for sure, even if it’s not something that sticks around for the remainder of the season.

