Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson’s sitcom delayed







Rest assured that you will have a chance to see Kenan Thompson’s The Kenan Show at some point on NBC. Yet, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer to check it out.

Despite being announced last May leading up to the network’s upfront presentation, the sitcom starring the Saturday Night Live is no longer going to air this season. Instead, it will be airing as a part of the upcoming 2020/2021 season as Thompson looks to balance out the show with the late-night sketch series and also Bring the Funny, his summer comedy series where he serves as a judge. He’s made it clear that he has no interest in leaving SNL, so anything else that he takes on will have to work its way around that.

In speaking about this decision today at the TCA Winter Press Tour, here is some of what NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy had to say (via Deadline):

“When a star is given to this network time and time again, we reciprocate. What we gave Kenan back was time, time to create a show he wants, time to do the projects he’s doing and that he loves, and a little time for his family. So The Kenan Show will come next season, and I think it’s stronger, smarter and funnier than it would be if we forced it through the traditional cycle.”

We know that in general, television is moving in a direction where creators need to be allowed more time to create. Basically, the last thing you want to do is run the risk that a show flops on arrival and is canceled — you have so few opportunities to stand out, especially on traditional television. Viewers won’t commit all that long to a show they don’t think is working. With this, you need to get things right and have it happen immediately. This is what The Kenan Show is facing — hence, giving Thompson and the producers more time to make this work.

