Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5 spoilers: First look at ‘Ghost’







Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Ghost,” and be prepared for some serious danger. The BAU team may not be facing off against Everett Lynch in this hour, but there is still a high degree of danger as they could find themselves targeted amidst an investigation into a copycat killer.

If you are interested in a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to take a look at the official Criminal Minds season 15 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Ghost”– Following a series of fatal shootings, the BAU team travels to Des Plaines, Ill. to investigate what appears to be a copycat serial killer. Their efforts are thrown off track when members of the BAU are targeted, on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Jan. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Also, let’s give you a little bit of a blast-from-the-past casting — Major Crimes and The Closer alum Tony Denison is going to be guest-starring in this episode! The reason why this is so exciting for this episode is the Denison previously appeared on the show as this same character (Wayne Weigart) all the way back in season 1. There aren’t too many opportunities that you can bring back a guest star almost 15 years removed from the first appearance, so this is a little Easter egg for longtime fans of the show.

Here’s another reason to feel nostalgic — at the time Criminal Minds aired Denison’s first appearance on the show, it was following season 1 of The Closer. Remember when that show revolutionized cable programming? It definitely feels like it was forever ago.

For those wondering about when Lynch will return, rest assured that it will happen before we get to the series finale.

