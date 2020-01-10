Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 spoilers: A new look at ‘Saturday’







Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 could prove to be a favorite for a lot of people out there, and there are reasons aplenty for it! The title of “Saturday” is intriguing in itself, and that is before you get into the idea that we’re going to see what it’s like for the BAU on a day off. It’s something that really feels like wish-fulfillment when you think about what we see on a number of different crime shows. These characters do have lives, and it’s kinda fun that even when they’re not at work, they are still finding an array of ways to spend time with each other.

Want a few more details on that now? Then check out the just-released Criminal Minds season 15 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Saturday” – The members of the BAU enjoy a Saturday off in vastly different ways. While Rossi and Prentiss help Simmons assemble a new crib, Garcia leads a hacking competition, and Dr. Reid strikes up a conversation with a woman named Maxine (Rachel Leigh Cook), on a unique episode of CRIMINAL MINDS directed by original showrunner Ed Bernero, Wednesday, Jan. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is there eventually going to be some sort of scary situation that demands the BAU’s attention? Based on what we know about this show at the moment, the answer is “probably.” We just have to wait and see precisely what the situation ends up being, but we hope that it won’t overshadow completely some of the other stuff that the characters have going on. One of our big question marks relates to Maxine and whether or not she can be someone who Spencer can have some sort of future with outside of the job.

