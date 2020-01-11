Call the Midwife season 9 episode 2 promo: Mothering Sunday







Are you ready for Call the Midwife season 9 episode 2 to arrive on BBC this weekend? This is one that, you guessed it, will be emotional. The setting here is very much clear in advance — Mothering Sunday.

For those of you who are American readers, Mothering Sunday is technically different from the more-secular Mother’s Day — and it also takes place at a different time of the year. It has its originations in Christianity and that means that it could be observed in a very distinct way on the show.

In the promo below, you can get what is a slight sense of some of what’s going to be coming during this upcoming hour, as there will be some celebrations, hardships, and then also a very-random references to the Beatles! All in all, we would imagine that this episode is going to combine humor and heart while also allowing us to know a few more things about our characters.

One of the more challenging stories that is teased within this promo is the presence of a possible thief out there in Poplar. Trying to take them down could take some work, and it could cause Sister Monica Joan to find a way to take this on. While she’s had her fair share of struggles, we’ve gotten a good sense of her resiliency from the Christmas Special onward at the moment.

Meanwhile, be prepared for Valerie to take center stage for a storyline involving another mother-to-be. This time around, it’s a woman who would love nothing more than to welcome her baby on Mothering Sunday. This is a wonderful idea, but working in order to ensure that this happens is definitely easier said than done much of the time. Remember that, in the end, we think Call the Midwife is meant to make us smile … at least once you ge through the pain. We’ll see what happens here.

It's Mothering Sunday – but not everything blooms in the way we wish. Call the Midwife. The series continues on Sunday at 8pm on @BBCOne. x #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/7yge97r2SS — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) January 8, 2020

