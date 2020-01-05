Call the Midwife season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Lent and Mother’s Day







Hungry to get some more scoop when it comes to Call the Midwife season 9 episode 2 on BBC One next week? We’re moving past the death of Winston Churchill, and now taking a look more at what’s coming on Mother’s Day. This is a very-important time of the year! It’s a chance to care for those who are close to you, but within this episode, there are a lot of other struggles that will become apparent. Not every mother in Poplar has someone to care for them. Some are just trying to get their lives off to a good start.

Meanwhile, there are some other issues that are happening totally unrelated to the holiday itself seemingly — think in terms of a thief on the loose! This is going to give characters like Fred and Sister Monica Joan something more to do together. Let’s just throw out there yet another reminder that we’re so glad that Monica Joan is alive, given that we’ve been worried about her for some time.

Want some other scoop now on what’s next? Below, CarterMatt has the full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 2 synopsis:

Leading up to Mother’s Day, the team must survive Lent and are forced to give up more than just cigarettes and sugar: A thief has been pinching their milk as well.

With some covert spying, Fred (Cliff Parisi) and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) are able to catch the thief: Glamorous, shop-soiled Tina (Georgia Henshaw), a young woman with chipped nail varnish and layered make-up. She pleads with Sisters Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Monica Joan, explaining that she’s been stealing milk for her pregnancy.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, second-time mum Laverne hopes her baby will be born on Mother’s Day and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) is on hand to help her. However, with Laverne (Carly Bawden) and her husband Ken (Harry Neale) saving up for a house, it blindsides them when Florrie (Amanda Root), Laverne’s mum, starts forgetting things.

At the antenatal and baby clinic, Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) proudly shows off her plant from SGT Woolf (Trevor Cooper), their gentle romance is blooming. However, their harmony is abruptly thrown into jeopardy and Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) proves herself to be a good friend to both of them.

In true Call the Midwife fashion, there is absolutely a lot of different stuff taking place over the course of the hour. Can you really be shocked by that at all?

