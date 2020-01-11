This Is Us season 4 spoilers: Chicago PD alum Sophia Bush joins







The great news about This Is Us season 4 continues to come in — after all, we’re learning about more casting news!

According to Deadline today, Sophia Bush, formerly of One Tree Hill and Chicago PD, has just scored an important role on the NBC series. We know that she is playing a part close to Kevin, but no one is saying whether or not she will be the eventual father of his son. (Jennifer Morrison’s Cassidy was subject to a lot of speculation earlier this season.)

What is worth noting, according to executive producer Dan Fogelman, is that there will be an answer to the big Kevin question before too long:

“The story who is the mother of Kevin’s child and all that journey will be a story in the back half of the season, and there will be an answer by the end of the season.”

With this in mind, it’s possible that the Bush casting is meant to be misdirection. We’re not forgetting about Cassidy, or about some other past loves including Zoe (who previously didn’t want kids) or Sophie, Kevin’s first great love.

For some additional news on This Is Us in video form, remember to check out some recent thoughts below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full This Is Us playlist.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed today that Better Things actress Pamela Adlon is also going to have a key role to play in the story to come. She, according to Fogelman, will be involved in the Randall storyline:

“We have a cool guest star coming, Pamela Adlon, who will be involved in Randall’s very intense storyline … She has an unbelievable arc in the back of the season, she plays a limited but very important part of that story.”

This Is Us is going to be airing new episodes starting on Tuesday night, so be prepared for an overflow of emotions very soon.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on the first episode back, including how it is part of a trilogy

What do you think about this new round of This Is Us season 4 casting news?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other This Is Us casting news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







