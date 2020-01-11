This Is Us season 4 spoilers: Another ‘trilogy’ of episodes coming







One of the things that has shown itself to be great about This Is Us over time is the flexibility that it has with its storytelling. You can get flash-forward storylines, flashback storylines, and also individual ones focusing on some various characters.

Oh, and you can also get trilogies when it comes to some of its stories. Last season, we saw episodes focused individually on each member of the Big Three — and it seems like we could be getting the same thing moving forward. Speaking to reporters at the TCA Winter Press Tour today, show creator Dan Fogelman confirmed that the January 14 winter premiere “starts one of our trilogy sets of episodes.” According to TVLine, the first one will be about Sterling K. Brown’s character of Randall.

Meanwhile, Brown himself added that the first episode back “delves further into Randall’s mental health and how he takes care of himself, what’s right and what’s wrong about how he takes care of himself and how he could possibly do a better job.” This is a storyline that has been bubbling under the surface for a while, with Randall not always taking the utmost responsibility for his mental health treatment in favor of other facets of his life.

We know that there are some other issues coming up early on this season, as well. Take, for example, Kate trying to reconnect with Toby, who has seemingly pushed her away in favor of spending more time with his CrossFit group. Meanwhile, Rebecca will be dealing with her newly-discovered memory issues after admitting to herself that she has a serious problem. We do think that Randall trying to keep her secret is one of the reasons for his stress at the moment — it could be sticking with him on some level,

