The Masked Singer season 3: What changes can you expect?







The Masked Singer season 3 will be premiering after the Super Bowl next month, and we’re getting a good sense of what makes it stand out.

For starters, this is the biggest season of the series to date! According to a new report coming in from Deadline, there are going to be eighteen combatants on this upcoming season — the biggest crop of costumed stars to date! Also, there will be four more hours in total versus season 2, and the contestants will be batched up into groups of six. They will compete in that format until there are nine contestants left, and from there they will take part in a two-hour special before the field whittles down in some other formats.

For some more The Masked Singer updates in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

We’ve already seen a number of the costumes in this season, from a Banana to a Llama to even a female version of the classic season 1 Monster. We’ll get a chance to see more in the weeks to come! Also, Fox’s reality head Rob Wade made it clear that they have a new way of introducing clues to the audience:

“In the third show in each group, we get the celebrities’ relations — (relatives or friends) — to put on masks and talk about them; that’s how you get clues … It adds to the fun and absurdity of The Masked Singer. It is s small detail but it works.”

Casting-wise, the show is looking to take some cues from what they did with Victor Oladipo as the Thingamajig in season 2 — going after people with surprising voices from worlds you would not expect singers to thrive. That may help create more unpredictability as opposed to people whose voices are already well-known. (With that being said, there will be some of those mixed in here, as well.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Masked Singer season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news regarding the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







