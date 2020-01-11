New Amsterdam renewed for three more seasons, spin-off possible







We know that NBC is trying to show faith in some of their current shows, but even with that, the report today is somewhat shocking.

While at the network’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, it was confirmed that New Amsterdam is going to be on the air through a season 5. That means that Ryan Eggold and the rest of the cast (presumably) will be on the air through 2023. This is an unusual-but-welcome show of faith, since typically multi-season renewals are rewarded mostly to runaway hits like This Is Us or Grey’s Anatomy.

Yet, New Amsterdam may actually be a far more successful series than you would first think. When you factor in DVR ratings, it’s the network’s most-popular show in the 18-49 demographic behind only This Is Us and the One Chicago series. (It’s actually tied with Chicago Med.) It also generates close to ten million viewers with 7-day DVR viewership factored in. This is a great performance from the show, and then you also can factor in streaming and international viewership. More than likely, this is a show with an ever-growing international following — hospital dramas have a great deal of international appeal, and Eggold has a following already thanks to The Blacklist.

For more updates on New Amsterdam, check out our new discussion below! Once you watch that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist.

Speaking via TVLine, NBC Entertainment head Paul Telegdy also confirmed that they were open to the idea of a spin-off within this world. We don’t know quite what it would be about, but New Amsterdam is a pretty-big place. (We could see something about the courtroom that exists within the hospital, if the situation came to it.) We’ll see what happens there, but remember for now that new episodes of the flagship show air Tuesday nights following This Is Us.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to New Amsterdam, including updates on the next installment

What do you think about New Amsterdam getting such a monster renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







