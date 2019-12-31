New Amsterdam season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Code Silver’







On Tuesday, January 14, brace yourself for New Amsterdam season 2 episode 10. This is the first installment of the new year, and it marks a chance to see the next phase of what was a pretty dramatic end to the first half of the season. Remember that some very-dangerous patients from Rikers were getting set to stage an attack plan in the hospital, and this leads to a Code Silver being instituted. Fittingly, “Code Silver” is the title for this upcoming episode.

While New Amsterdam may have security, that doesn’t mean they are prepared for something like this. Meanwhile, doctors are not police officers. They’re trained to take lives, not subdue people who are threatening to kill others. This is a tough situation, especially for people like Max and Helen who have had some brushes with death over the past year or so already.

For a few more specifics right now, be sure to check out the official New Amsterdam season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/14/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : With the hospital on lockdown after the patients from Rikers escape from their beds, Helen and Max find themselves in a situation that could cost them their lives. Meanwhile, Bloom must put aside her pain to help a patient in need, and Iggy is forced to come to terms with the issues in his marriage.

It’s obviously our hope that most of these core characters find a way to get through this situation in one piece, especially since this is a show that has no real problem killing people off. Beyond that, we’re hoping for a second half of the season that is about recovery. Max seems to be at a point now where he is accepting Georgia’s death, Bloom has a chance to be on the mend (hopefully), and we can see if Sharpe will stick around New Amsterdam after dealing with her demotion.

