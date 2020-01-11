





Outlander season 5 is right around the corner! We’re just over 31 days from the launch of the first episode, and the goodies on the show just keep coming. That includes what we’ve got today in the form of a brand-new photo — the perfect one for fans of Jamie and Claire. You’ve got Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe posing in about as perfect a fashion as you could imagine. We know that Starz already has a key art out there, but couldn’t this have been used for it to?

What’s best about this photo is, perhaps, the multitude of elements that it brings. There’s certainly something romantic about it, but also still a ruggedness with Jamie looking over to the side. Add to this the picturesque water in the background and you still have some of that signature sense of adventure you’d want from the show. This is a couple that has gone on quite the journey together, and there is a cognizance that it is far from done.

If you haven’t seen the latest Starz synopsis as of yet for season 5, we suggest that you take a look at that below. It’s ripe with some information, even if much of it may be of the go-figure fashion for those who have followed the series for some time:

Season Five of “Outlander” finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie’s respect – in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can’t.

Remember that there are some more surprises within the season far beyond this synopsis, but some of the key themes seem to be family, trust, and recognizing that there are decisions that come with them a heavy cost. There’s also a responsibility when you know the future to try and preserve it, while also trying to make some choices that are right for you as an individual.

