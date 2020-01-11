The Blacklist season 7: Raymond Reddington questions to come







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 7 to return on NBC this March, what sort of questions do we have? It’s hard to narrow it down to just a few, but we’re going to break things down on a character-by-character basis.

With that in mind, within this article we come bearing a number of key questions revolving around the Concierge of Crime himself. What is coming up for Raymond Reddington? What should be coming up? We have five questions below that we’re eager to get some answers to.

When will he learn about Katarina Rostova? – This has to be the top question, given a criminal like Reddington isn’t going to be oblivious forever. We don’t think the twist is impactful enough if he finds out right away, but if he does within a few episodes, that will make a little bit more sense.

What’s next for him and Ilya? – This character emerged out of nowhere to be a part of the show as of late, so will he remain a part for some time moving forward?

What is Reddington’s focus now? – So long as he thinks that Katarina is done away with, that could cause him to somewhat shift some of his priorities. We imagine that over the weeks ahead, you’ll see the character start to free himself from some of his burdens … but will he really? There are some other threats bubbling underneath the surface. There are more Blacklisters to be caught?

Will we get more history? – We know that Reddington had a history in Belgrade, one that was referenced back all the way in “Luther Braxton.” Even if we don’t learn the truth about who he is this season, you could at least learn more about where he comes from. It does sound like we are going to meet at least one person from his past — a possible love interest, even!

Where are things with him and Elizabeth Keen? – One of the major criticisms of the first half of the season was that there was not a whole lot of Reddington and Liz working together. This could be the time to change that. Reddington may not think he has anything to hide from Liz and, because of that, want to spend more time around her. Little does he know…

In the end, the second part of the season could be all about seeing if Liz can put on a brave face and keep Reddington’s paranoia at bay.

What do you want for Reddington moving forward on The Blacklist season 7?

