Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 4 trailer: Everything is on the table







We are officially gearing up for Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4 to arrive on The CW this Tuesday, and that does mean the end is near. The two hours that air then will cap off this crossover, and set up the remainder of the Arrowverse as we know it. There has been no bigger turning point than this. There are no higher stakes than this. There’s a battle against the Anti-Monitor coming and you best be prepared for all sorts of insanity.

Thanks to series star Stephen Amell (see below), you can get a good sense as to how some of the final stories are going to unfold. At the center of this will be all of the Arrowverse heroes doing their part to prepare for the worst, while also fighting to get the worlds and the people they love back. That means pooling all of their resources and doing whatever they can in order to figure out how to stop the threats ahead. It’s going to take a lot of work, including the support from the latest iteration of Oliver Queen as the Spectre.

Given Oliver’s history as the father of much of the Arrowverse, it makes some sense now that he would take on this position. He’s in a pivotal role now as he holds and harbors information, and he can be a guide for how some of the other characters could survive. It’s going to take some of them overcoming their differences, and also being willing to accept and prepare for death. We have a hard time thinking that the crossover is going to end without another couple of bodies in the ground. We have to go ahead and prepare for that accordingly now.

Following the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, all of the Arrowverse shows will return … even if for Arrow, it is near the end of the road.

