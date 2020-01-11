Legacies season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for Cupid!







Because of the way that it’s build its store over time, Legacies season 2 episode 11 has itself quite the luxury. It could bring in Cupid as an actual part of the story and beyond that, nobody will really bat an eye. That’s not something that you see with the vast majority of shows can pull off, but it’s the consequence of creating such a weird and wonderful world around you.

This episode, airing on January 30, is entitled “What Cupid Problem” — for a little more news, check out the Legacies season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

LOVE IS IN THE AIR WHEN CUPID SHOWS UP IN MYSTIC FALLS – After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to save them. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful. Elsewhere, MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempt at a perfect first date with Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan. Chris Lee also stars. Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#211). Original airdate 1/30/2020.

All in all, this episode looks to be rather fun, and that’s without even taking the time in order to think a little bit about some of the romantic implications for a character like Cupid turning up. They could do all sorts of crazy stuff when it comes to adjusting how certain characters feel about each other. Yet, then you have to wonder as to whether or not they are doing too much. You want your Legacies characters to listen to their hearts, and not so much what some mythological entity wants them to … provided of course Cupid tends to get involved in the first place. Based on what we’ve come to know about this character already, it’s rather tough to rule that sort of stuff out.

Related News – Check out more news on Legacies, including a few more details all about Winn’s return

What are you the most intrigued about with Legacies season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around here for some other updates on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







