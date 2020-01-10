Legacies season 2 spoilers: Dodgeball drama ahead!







Legacies season 2 is officially a week away from airing on The CW, and within this episode, there are going to be some fun times! Or, at least on the surface, dodgeball seems to be fun. (If nothing else, it reminds us of the movie with Vince Vaughn.)

In what seems to be the latest edition of Salvatore School Shenanigans, this episode is going to feature some of these characters having fun in this show’s version of gym class. Prepare yourselves for some chaos! Landon is going to be a part of it, and the same goes for Sebastian. We’ll admit that the fish-out-of-water part of the story is one of the reasons why this character is engaging — you don’t know how he is going to handle any situation, and we definitely think that this is going to be a part of this upcoming episode thematically.

You can see a first-look photo of this upcoming January 16 story via TVLine, and even if it doesn’t give a whole lot away, we still have reasons aplenty to be excited.

As for what is coming up beyond dodgeball in this episode, let’s not forget at all some of what we’ve seen as of late when it comes to the Necromancer. We learned that he was one of the characters under the mysterious hoods, and the version we see of this character is not going to be even remotely the same version that we’ve seen on the series already. Not just that, but we’re also going to have another mystery still bubbling underneath the surface. There’s no indication as to when we’re going to learn more about the person under the second hood, but it’s another thing to wonder. So long as we know that Chris Wood is going to return in his old Vampire Diaries character of Kai, we know that we’re going to be in for some great stuff coming up.

