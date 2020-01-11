Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 2 spoilers!







Following this week’s premiere, do you want to get a sense of what’s coming on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 2?

If you watched the premiere episode tonight, we think you got a pretty good sense of who Lincoln is, what he’s gone through, and also some of his time away from the job. We’ve seen both his struggles and also his ambition. The stage was set for him to fight back, return to work, and do what he can in order to ensure that he takes the next few steps forward in his quest to take the Bone Collector on. This was the foundation that sets the stage for some of what’s coming. Moving forward, the writers have to find a way to pay some of this off further.

Want a few more details now on the future? Below, CarterMatt offers up the official Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 2 synopsis with more news when it comes to what lies ahead:

01/17/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Lincoln and Amelia join forces to find a killer inspired by Greek mythology who is live-streaming murders. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector prepares a terrifying gift to celebrate Lincoln’s return to work with his new partner. TV-14

It’s really hard to tell just what the future of the series is going to be, but at the moment, we want to stay optimistic that we’ll at least see the first season of the show out. We know that the source material has a sizable following and hopefully, that will be enough to offset the network putting the show on a Friday night — or not having a lot of promotion behind it in general.

If nothing else, it’s going to be exciting seeing this story continue to build from one week moving into the next!

What do you want to see when it comes to Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 2?

