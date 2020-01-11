Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13 return date: The story of ‘Reckless’







Find yourself interested in more news on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13? Then consider this article your resource!

Of course, we have to get some of the bad news out of the way here first, as you are going to be stuck waiting for a while to see what’s next. Think in terms of until Friday, January 31. Like both Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI beforehand, there will be a break in the action as the cast and crew continue to work on filming new episodes. The challenge for the creative team is the same as it has always been — finding a way to make the wait worthwhile. This time around, they will attempt this with an installment in “Reckless” that focuses on police brutality, a high-profile case, and also Erin working to protect a witness.

If you do want to get some more news all about this episode now, then check out the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Reckless” – Frank must uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a fellow cop of police brutality. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a famous photographer recently accused of assault by his former models, and Erin struggles to protect a witness as new justice reform laws go into effect, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The biggest obstacle for “Reckless” to overcome is that we’ve had variations of a number of these stories before — and that does make sense. Police brutality and high-profile murder cases are the sort of things that never quite go away. Also, where in the world are Jamie and Eddie? The lack of a mention here doesn’t mean they will be MIA in this episode, but it is something to at least keep in mind.

